Netflix Removes Movies and Series in November 2023

Netflix has announced the list of movies and series that will be removed from its library in November 2023. This removal is due to the expiration of licensing agreements with other companies, from which Netflix rents content for a fixed period of time.

The list includes popular titles such as “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Bee Movie,” “Fast & Furious,” “No Strings Attached,” and “Into the Badlands.” It is important to note that these removals are subject to change in terms of dates and possible renewals.

Why does Netflix remove content? Once the fixed period of licensing agreements comes to an end, Netflix no longer has the rights to stream the content. This is why removal notices are displayed for viewers.

It is also worth mentioning that our list includes titles not mentioned Netflix in their New on Netflix newsletter for news outlets. Therefore, it provides a comprehensive overview of all the removals in November 2023.

Some noteworthy movies leaving Netflix include “Collateral,” “Conan the Barbarian,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and “Pride & Prejudice.” In terms of series, “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” “The Thundermans,” and “Victorious” will also be removed.

It is always recommended to catch up on these titles before their last day of availability on Netflix. Mark your calendars and make sure not to miss out on your favorite movies and series before they are gone.

Source: Netflix

Definitions:

– Licensing agreements: Agreements between Netflix and other companies that allow Netflix to stream content for a fixed period of time.

– Expiration: When a fixed period of time for licensing agreements comes to an end.

– Streaming: The act of watching videos, movies, or series over the internet without downloading.

Sources:

– Netflix (source)

– Personal knowledge