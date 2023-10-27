New Movies and Shows Departing Netflix in November: What’s Worth Watching Before They’re Gone?

As we approach the end of the year, Netflix bids farewell to some beloved movies and shows. While the departure list may not be as scary as a haunted house, there are still some notable titles that you won’t want to miss before they vanish from the streaming platform.

If you’re a fan of awards season gems, make sure to catch “Loving,” a quietly outstanding film that explores an important true story. Also leaving is the critically acclaimed sci-fi hit, “Arrival,” which made waves with its thought-provoking narrative. And let’s not forget about “Fences” and “Up in the Air,” two movies that received well-deserved Oscar nominations.

In a surprising twist, “Surf’s Up,” an animated movie about penguins catching waves, emerges as an unexpected Oscar nominee that many may have forgotten. Showcasing a fun and heartwarming story, it offers a refreshing take on the world of animated penguins. Before it bids farewell, take the opportunity to experience this delightful hidden gem.

For those seeking a break from the spooky season, Netflix is also waving goodbye to some comedies. “Superbad,” a high school comedy that has become a cult classic, will soon depart the platform. Don’t miss the chance to relive the hilarious adventures of Seth, Evan, and McLovin before they graduate from Netflix. Additionally, “Accepted,” an underrated comedy set in the world of undergraduate education, is also on its way out.

Here’s a comprehensive list of what’s leaving Netflix in November:

– “The Amazing Race” seasons 5 and 7

– “Comedian”

– “Laguna Beach” seasons 1-2

– “Accepted”

– “Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map”

– “Loving”

– “Hard Kill”

– “Love Island USA” season 1

– “Disappearance at Clifton Hall”

– “About Last Night”

– “Arrival”

– “Basketball Wives” seasons 1-2

– “Dear John”

– “Fences”

– “Hook”

– “LEGO: Friends” seasons 1-4

– “New in Town”

– “Peppermint”

– “The Punisher”

– “Stuart Little”

– “Stuart Little 2”

– “Superbad”

– “Surf’s Up”

– “Up in the Air”

Don’t miss your chance to catch these fantastic movies and shows before they disappear from Netflix. Start planning your streaming queue now and make the most of your November entertainment binge!

FAQ

1. Why do movies and shows leave Netflix?

Movies and shows leave Netflix due to licensing agreements. The streaming giant acquires the rights to content for a certain period. When those agreements expire, the titles may be removed from the platform.

2. Can I still watch these movies and shows after they leave Netflix?

Once a movie or show leaves Netflix, it’s no longer available for streaming on the platform. However, you may be able to find them on other streaming services or through other rental or purchase options.

3. Are there any new movies and shows coming to Netflix in November?

Netflix regularly adds new movies and shows to its library. While some titles may be leaving, there will always be fresh content to explore. Keep an eye out for announcements from Netflix regarding their latest additions.