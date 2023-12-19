Netflix Bids Farewell to Fan-Favorite Titles in January 2023

Netflix subscribers will have to bid goodbye to some beloved movies and TV shows as the streaming giant removes them from its library in January. Among the notable departures are critically acclaimed films such as “BlacKkKlansman,” “Get Out,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and “La La Land.” These Oscar-nominated and award-winning movies will no longer be available for streaming on Netflix, leaving fans disappointed.

In addition to these theatrical gems, popular titles like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Uncharted,” and “The Bling Ring” will also be axed from the platform. Fans of A24 productions will be saddened to see “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” departing as well.

Netflix is not only bidding farewell to movies but also some TV shows. Reality TV enthusiasts would be disappointed to see “Love Island USA” season 2 and “The Real World” season 28 disappearing from the platform. Children will also be affected with animated movies “Spy Kids,” “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams,” and “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” no longer being available for streaming.

While the removal of titles is a regular occurrence on Netflix due to licensing agreements, it is always disappointing for viewers who have developed a fondness for these movies and shows. However, Netflix continues to add fresh content to its library each month to keep its subscribers engaged.

So, if any of these soon-to-be-departed titles are on your watchlist, make sure to stream them before January ends. And remember, even though we say farewell to some fan-favorites, there will always be new and exciting content waiting for us on Netflix.