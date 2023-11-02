New Titles Leaving Netflix in December 2023

As December approaches, Netflix subscribers in the US can expect several titles to bid farewell to the streaming platform. We have compiled a comprehensive list of the upcoming removals, giving you an early look at the content that will be leaving. Remember to catch these titles before their departure dates, which will be mentioned below.

While other outlets may provide only a select few highlights, our list encompasses a broader range of titles that will be removed, ensuring that you have all the information you need. We strive to deliver the most up-to-date information about the removals, typically discovering them approximately 30 days before their scheduled departure.

Before we delve into the list, it’s worth mentioning that Miraculous: Tales of the Ladybug and Cat Noir, despite being previously listed for removal multiple times this year, will not be included in the upcoming removals.

Here are some noteworthy titles leaving Netflix on December 1st:

– A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019)

– About Last Night (2014)

– American Made (2017)

– Arrival (2016)

– Baby Dolls (2019)

– Basketball Wives (Season 1-2)

– Cut Bank (2014)

– Dear John (2010)

– Effie Gray (2014)

– Fences (2016)

– Groundhog Day (1993)

– High End Yaariyan (2019)

– Hook (1991)

– Jindua (2017)

– Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

– Lakeeran (2016)

These are just a few of the titles leaving Netflix at the beginning of December. Whether you are a fan of romantic comedies, animated adventures, or drama films, now is the time to catch up on any content that piques your interest.

FAQ:

Q: Why does your list include more titles than other outlets?

A: Unlike other outlets, our list provides titles for their actual removal day, allowing you to plan your viewing in advance.

Q: How far in advance do you usually know about removals?

A: We typically learn about removals around 30 days before their scheduled departure date.

Q: Is Miraculous: Tales of the Ladybug and Cat Noir being removed in December?

A: Despite previous documentation of its removal throughout the year, Miraculous: Tales of the Ladybug and Cat Noir will not be leaving Netflix in the upcoming removals.