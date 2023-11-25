New Netflix Departures for December

It’s that time of year again when Netflix announces its upcoming departures, and unfortunately, this December is no exception. You might want to grab your popcorn and settle in because some beloved movies and TV shows will soon bid farewell to the Big Red Streaming Monolith.

If you’re a fan of the animated musical comedy “Sing,” you might want to watch out for the sequel’s departure in the middle of December. And if you’re a Kung Fu enthusiast, make sure to catch “Kung Fu Panda” before it exits the streaming platform at the end of the month. However, the departure that will leave many feeling a bit blue is the Christmas classic “Love Actually,” which will soon be gone, so make sure to cherish its grand romantic gestures while you can.

In need of some adrenaline-filled thrills? Better add “Jaws” and “Us” to your watchlist before Netflix takes them away. And for action lovers, the “Mission Impossible” films and the high-octane “Crank” movies are also on the chopping block.

Awards season is in full swing, but while Netflix is adding new contenders, previous Oscar winners like “American Beauty,” “Gladiator,” “Saving Private Ryan,” and “Lost in Translation” will soon no longer be available. Even the once-beloved Taylor Swift concert film “Reputation” will be shaking off Netflix, leaving fans unable to watch it on any platform.

It’s a reminder that nothing lasts forever on streaming services, not even their own popular shows and movies. So, if you’ve been meaning to catch up on “The Hills,” now is the time, as seasons 1 and 2 bid adieu before the new year. And if you’re a fan of the Australian comedy series “Kath & Kim,” make sure to watch all four seasons and the specials before they’re gone.

Here’s the complete list of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in December:

– “The Hills” seasons 1-2

– “Sing 2”

– “Da Kath & Kim Code”

– “Kath & Kimderella”

– “Kath & Kim: Kountdown Specials”

– “Kath & Kim” seasons 1-4

– “Kath & Kim: The Souvenir Editions”

– “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” seasons 1-6

– “Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour”

– “Us”

– “8 Mile”

– “American Beauty”

– “Anchorman”

– “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

– “Casper”

– “Catch Me If You Can”

– “Crank”

– “Crank 2: High Voltage”

– “Field of Dreams”

– “Friends with Benefits”

– “Get Him to the Greek”

– “Gladiator”

– “Jaws”

– “Jaws 2”

– “Jaws 3D”

– “Jaws: The Revenge”

– “Kung Fu Panda”

– “Lost in Translation”

– “Love Actually”

– “Mission Impossible”

– “Mission Impossible 2”

– “Mission Impossible III”

– “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”

– “Role Models”

– “Runaway Bride”

– “Saving Private Ryan”

– “Scarface”

– “The Wolf of Wall Street”

So, start planning your movie nights and TV show binges while these titles are still available.