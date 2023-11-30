What’s included with Amazon Prime membership?

What Does Amazon Prime Membership Offer? A Comprehensive Guide to the Perks and Benefits

Amazon Prime has become a household name, offering a wide range of benefits to its members. From fast shipping to exclusive deals, the membership program has revolutionized the way people shop online. But what exactly does an Amazon Prime membership include? Let’s take a closer look at the perks and benefits that come with this popular subscription.

Free and Fast Shipping: One of the most enticing features of Amazon Prime is its free two-day shipping on eligible items. This perk is particularly useful for those who frequently shop online and want their purchases delivered quickly and at no additional cost. In addition to the two-day shipping, Prime members also have access to same-day and even two-hour delivery in select areas.

Prime Video: Amazon Prime membership includes access to Prime Video, a streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. From popular series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to blockbuster movies, Prime Video provides endless entertainment options for its subscribers.

Prime Music: With Prime Music, members can enjoy ad-free streaming of millions of songs and curated playlists. Whether you’re a fan of the latest hits or prefer timeless classics, Prime Music has something for everyone.

Prime Reading: Bookworms rejoice! Prime Reading allows members to borrow e-books, magazines, and comics from a wide selection of titles. Whether you’re looking for a gripping thriller or a lighthearted romance, Prime Reading has you covered.

Exclusive Deals: Amazon Prime members get early access to Lightning Deals, which are limited-time discounts on various products. This gives members a head start in snagging great deals before they sell out.

Prime Gaming: Formerly known as Twitch Prime, Prime Gaming offers free in-game content, exclusive discounts, and a monthly subscription to a Twitch channel of your choice. Gamers can take advantage of these perks to enhance their gaming experience.

FAQ:

1. How much does Amazon Prime membership cost?

The cost of an Amazon Prime membership is $119 per year or $12.99 per month. There are also discounted rates available for students and those with a valid EBT or Medicaid card.

2. Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share certain benefits with one other adult in your household, as well as up to four children through Amazon Household.

3. Is there a free trial for Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members to experience the benefits of Prime before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, an Amazon Prime membership offers a plethora of perks and benefits, ranging from fast and free shipping to access to a wide range of entertainment options. Whether you’re a frequent shopper, avid reader, or movie enthusiast, Amazon Prime has something to offer everyone.