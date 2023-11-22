What’s included in my Amazon Prime membership?

Amazon Prime has become a household name, offering a wide range of benefits to its members. But what exactly does a Prime membership entail? Let’s take a closer look at what’s included in this popular subscription service.

Free and Fast Shipping: One of the most appealing perks of Amazon Prime is the free two-day shipping on eligible items. This means that members can enjoy quick and convenient delivery on millions of products, without any additional charges. Whether you need a last-minute gift or everyday essentials, Prime ensures your purchases arrive promptly at your doorstep.

Prime Video: As a Prime member, you gain access to Prime Video, a streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. From popular series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to blockbuster movies, Prime Video provides endless entertainment options for all tastes.

Prime Music: With Prime Music, you can stream over two million songs ad-free and enjoy personalized playlists curated just for you. Whether you’re working out, relaxing at home, or hosting a party, Prime Music has a wide variety of genres and artists to suit any mood.

Prime Reading: Bookworms rejoice! Prime Reading allows members to borrow books, magazines, and comics from a rotating selection of titles. You can read on your Kindle device or through the Kindle app on your smartphone or tablet, making it easy to dive into your favorite stories wherever you are.

Prime Gaming: Formerly known as Twitch Prime, Prime Gaming offers exclusive in-game content, free games, and a monthly Twitch channel subscription. Gamers can take advantage of these benefits to enhance their gaming experience and connect with the vibrant Twitch community.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Amazon Prime membership cost?

A: The cost of an Amazon Prime membership is $119 per year or $12.99 per month. There are also discounted rates available for students and those with a valid EBT or Medicaid card.

Q: Can I share my Prime benefits with others?

A: Yes, Amazon allows you to share your Prime benefits with one other adult in your household. This includes the ability to share free shipping, Prime Video, and more.

Q: Is there a trial period for Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members to experience the benefits of Prime before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, an Amazon Prime membership offers a plethora of benefits, including free and fast shipping, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, borrowing books through Prime Reading, and exclusive gaming perks through Prime Gaming. With its wide range of offerings, Prime has become an indispensable service for millions of subscribers worldwide.