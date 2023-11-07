What’s included in Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service that offers a wide range of original content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries. Launched in November 2019, Apple TV+ has quickly gained popularity among viewers worldwide. With a subscription to Apple TV+, users can access a diverse selection of high-quality entertainment across various genres.

Original Content

One of the main attractions of Apple TV+ is its exclusive original content. The streaming service boasts a growing library of original shows and movies produced Apple. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, Apple TV+ offers something for everyone. Some notable original series include “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” “For All Mankind,” and “Servant.” These shows have received critical acclaim and have garnered a dedicated fan base.

Documentaries and Films

In addition to original series, Apple TV+ also features a collection of documentaries and films. These thought-provoking documentaries cover a wide range of topics, including nature, music, and social issues. Apple TV+ also offers a selection of movies, including both original films and licensed content.

Family-Friendly Content

Apple TV+ is committed to providing family-friendly content that can be enjoyed viewers of all ages. The streaming service offers a variety of shows and movies suitable for children and families. From animated series like “Helpsters” and “Snoopy in Space” to live-action films such as “The Elephant Queen,” Apple TV+ ensures that there is something entertaining for everyone in the family.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does Apple TV+ cost?

A: Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month. However, Apple also offers a one-year free subscription to customers who purchase eligible Apple devices.

Q: Can I share my Apple TV+ subscription with my family?

A: Yes, Apple TV+ allows you to share your subscription with up to six family members through Family Sharing.

Q: Can I download shows and movies to watch offline?

A: Yes, Apple TV+ allows you to download content for offline viewing on compatible devices.

Q: Is Apple TV+ available on all devices?

A: Apple TV+ is available on a wide range of devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and select smart TVs and streaming devices.

In conclusion, Apple TV+ offers a compelling lineup of original content, documentaries, and films. With its family-friendly options and affordable pricing, Apple TV+ has become a popular choice for streaming entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, hilarious comedies, or educational documentaries, Apple TV+ has something to offer for everyone.