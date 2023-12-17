What’s included ESPN+?

What’s Included in ESPN+?

ESPN+, the popular sports streaming service, offers a wide range of content to satisfy the cravings of sports enthusiasts. From live events to exclusive shows and documentaries, ESPN+ has something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at what’s included in this subscription-based platform.

Live Sports:

One of the main attractions of ESPN+ is its extensive coverage of live sports events. Subscribers can enjoy live streaming of various sports, including soccer, basketball, baseball, tennis, and more. Whether it’s a thrilling match from the top European soccer leagues or an intense college basketball game, ESPN+ has you covered.

Original Shows and Documentaries:

In addition to live sports, ESPN+ offers a range of original shows and documentaries. These exclusive programs provide in-depth analysis, behind-the-scenes access, and captivating storytelling. From “30 for 30,” a series of acclaimed sports documentaries, to “Peyton’s Places,” where NFL legend Peyton Manning explores the history of football, there is no shortage of engaging content.

ESPN+ Exclusive Content:

Subscribers to ESPN+ also gain access to exclusive content not available on the regular ESPN channels. This includes additional live events, exclusive interviews, and unique analysis from ESPN’s team of experts. Whether it’s an exclusive UFC fight or an insider’s perspective on the latest sports news, ESPN+ delivers exclusive content to its subscribers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How much does ESPN+ cost?

A: ESPN+ is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Q: Can I watch ESPN+ on multiple devices?

A: Yes, ESPN+ can be accessed on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Q: Can I cancel my ESPN+ subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your ESPN+ subscription at any time without any additional fees.

Q: Can I watch live sports on ESPN+ if I already have a cable subscription?

A: ESPN+ offers additional live sports coverage that is not available on the regular ESPN channels. It complements your cable subscription providing access to exclusive events and content.

In conclusion, ESPN+ offers a comprehensive package for sports enthusiasts, including live sports, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content. With its affordable pricing and wide range of offerings, ESPN+ is a must-have for any sports fan looking to stay connected to their favorite games and athletes.