Newcomers High School Student Government Pushes for Name Change

Summary: The student government at New York City’s Newcomers High School, the largest public school for immigrant students in the city, is advocating for a name change. Students feel that the current name no longer identifies them and puts a target on the school, particularly in the midst of political and economic tensions around immigration. The process of changing the school’s name requires the approval of the Parent Association, principal, and the chancellor. The students have not yet decided on a replacement name and are in the early stages of gathering input from various stakeholders. The student government leaders initiated discussions about a name change while designing the school’s branded sweatshirt. Some students expressed concerns that the current name makes them vulnerable to hate crimes in the charged political climate surrounding immigration. Students also raised questions about whether immigrant students should be enrolled in separate schools and expressed a desire for more choice in their school enrollment. They believe that the name “Newcomers” reinforces the idea that immigrant students should only attend a specific type of school.