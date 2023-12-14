What’s hot on prime video?

What’s Trending on Prime Video: Must-Watch Shows and Movies

Prime Video, the popular streaming service offered Amazon, is home to a vast library of movies and TV shows that cater to a wide range of interests. With so much content available, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch next. To help you navigate through the sea of options, we’ve compiled a list of the hottest shows and movies currently trending on Prime Video.

Top Shows:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: This critically acclaimed comedy-drama series follows the journey of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife turned stand-up comedian in the 1950s. With its witty writing and stellar performances, this show has garnered a dedicated fan base and numerous awards.

The Boys: If you’re a fan of superheroes with a twist, this dark and gritty series is a must-watch. Set in a world where corrupt superheroes abuse their powers, a group of vigilantes known as “The Boys” sets out to expose their true nature.

Fleabag: Written and performed the talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this comedy-drama series follows the life of a young woman navigating her way through modern-day London. With its sharp humor and relatable characters, Fleabag has become a cultural phenomenon.

Top Movies:

The Big Sick: Based on a true story, this heartwarming romantic comedy follows the relationship between a Pakistani-American stand-up comedian and a graduate student. With its blend of humor and emotional depth, The Big Sick has received widespread acclaim.

Knives Out: This star-studded murder mystery film directed Rian Johnson is a modern take on the classic whodunit genre. With its clever plot twists and brilliant ensemble cast, Knives Out keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

Sound of Metal: Riz Ahmed delivers a powerful performance in this drama about a heavy metal drummer who begins to lose his hearing. The film explores themes of acceptance and resilience, making it a must-see for movie enthusiasts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video is a streaming service offered Amazon that allows subscribers to access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content.

How much does Prime Video cost?

Prime Video is included as part of an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year. However, Prime Video can also be subscribed to as a standalone service for $8.99 per month.

Can I watch Prime Video on multiple devices?

Yes, Prime Video can be accessed on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Are there any additional benefits to an Amazon Prime membership?

Absolutely! In addition to Prime Video, an Amazon Prime membership offers benefits such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

With these top shows and movies currently trending on Prime Video, you’re sure to find something that suits your taste. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the best of what Prime Video has to offer!