Netflix to Expand Gaming Library with 86 New Titles Year’s End

Netflix, Inc. is making moves to expand its gaming library, aiming to have 86 games available for play the end of the year. With currently 40 games available to customers, the streaming giant is planning to develop an additional 90 games in the near future.

In a recent effort to improve transparency within the company, Netflix released its inaugural “What We Watched” viewership report. Going forward, the company plans to release these reports every six months. Netflix co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, stated that these reports will provide the public with the actual data used to run the business, as sharing accurate information can have positive effects on various stakeholders, such as guilds, producers, creators, and the press.

Netflix’s shares have seen a positive trajectory in recent days, with a nearly 6% increase over the past five days. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day moving average of $425.81 and is near its 52-week high of $485.

As the streaming landscape becomes increasingly competitive, expanding into gaming allows Netflix to diversify its content offerings and attract a wider audience. With the rapid growth of the gaming industry and the popularity of gaming platforms, such as Twitch and YouTube Gaming, it is a strategic move for Netflix to tap into this market and capitalize on its existing customer base.

By expanding its gaming library, Netflix aims to provide an all-in-one entertainment experience, satisfying the diverse preferences of its subscribers. As the company continues to innovate and adapt to changing consumer demands, it remains a prominent player in the digital entertainment industry.