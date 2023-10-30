Meta Platforms Inc Introduces New Strategy to Comply with EU Regulations

Meta Platforms Inc (META) has unveiled its latest approach to address the stringent regulations in Europe. The tech giant is taking steps to restrict advertisements for users under the age of 18 across the European Union (EU) and other European regions that follow EU regulations.

Meanwhile, adult users will have a choice: either consent to targeted ads based on their digital activity or opt for an ad-free experience subscribing to platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Subscription fees amount to €9.99 ($10.55) for desktop sign-ups and €12.99 for mobile users, accounting for app-store charges from tech giants Apple Inc (AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL).

This strategic shift, documented in a recent report the Wall Street Journal, aligns with the demands of EU privacy regulators backed a court decision from July. The decision supports the idea that social media companies can charge users who choose not to share their data for ad-targeting purposes. This move comes after negotiations and discussions between Meta and regulators.

In addition to the subscription-based model, Meta has introduced a pricing structure of €6 per month for each additional linked account on desktop and €8 per month for mobile users. This pricing strategy is consistent with other tech platforms, such as YouTube, Netflix Inc, and Spotify Technology S.A., that offer ad-free services.

While European users will benefit from these changes, it is uncertain whether a similar subscription offering to opt out of ads will be introduced to U.S. users in the near future. With Meta generating over $113 billion in advertising revenue last year, the company remains committed to supporting an ad-supported internet, emphasizing accessibility to personalized products and services for users of varying economic backgrounds.

Earlier this year, Meta also launched non-personalized content streams in compliance with the European bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

