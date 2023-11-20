What’s free on Peacock?

Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content for viewers to enjoy. While some shows and movies require a subscription, there is also a selection of free content available to all users. Here’s what you can expect to find on Peacock without having to pay a dime.

TV Shows:

Peacock offers a variety of popular TV shows that can be streamed for free. From beloved classics like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” to newer hits like “This Is Us” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” there is something for everyone. The free content includes a mix of full seasons and select episodes, allowing viewers to dive into their favorite shows without any cost.

Movies:

In addition to TV shows, Peacock also offers a selection of free movies. From blockbuster hits to indie gems, there is a diverse range of films available to stream without a subscription. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, drama, or action-packed adventure, Peacock’s free movie collection has you covered.

News and Sports:

Peacock provides access to a variety of news and sports content for free. Stay up to date with the latest headlines and breaking news from NBC News, MSNBC, and CNBC. Additionally, catch highlights and exclusive content from the world of sports, including the Olympics and Premier League.

FAQ:

1. Do I need a subscription to watch anything on Peacock?

No, Peacock offers a selection of TV shows, movies, news, and sports content that can be streamed for free without a subscription. However, some premium content may require a paid subscription.

2. Can I watch live TV on Peacock for free?

While Peacock offers live channels, access to live TV requires a paid subscription. However, select news and sports content may be available for free.

3. Can I download content to watch offline on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock allows users to download select TV shows and movies to watch offline. This feature is available to both free and paid subscribers.

4. Are there ads on Peacock’s free content?

Yes, Peacock’s free content is ad-supported. However, users have the option to upgrade to a paid subscription to enjoy an ad-free experience.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a generous selection of free content, including TV shows, movies, news, and sports. While some premium content requires a subscription, there is still plenty to enjoy without opening your wallet. So, grab your popcorn and start streaming on Peacock today!