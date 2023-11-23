What’s free on Apple TV?

Apple TV, the popular streaming device from tech giant Apple, offers a wide range of entertainment options for users. While some content on Apple TV requires a subscription or purchase, there are also several free options available. Let’s take a closer look at what you can enjoy without spending a dime.

Free Apps and Channels

Apple TV provides access to various free apps and channels that offer a diverse selection of content. These include popular streaming services like YouTube, Vimeo, and Pluto TV, which offer a mix of user-generated videos, movies, TV shows, and live TV channels. Additionally, Apple TV features free channels such as ABC News, CBS News, and PBS, allowing users to stay updated with the latest news and watch documentaries without any cost.

Apple TV+ Trial

Apple TV+ is Apple’s own streaming service that offers original content, including TV shows, movies, and documentaries. While a subscription is required to access most of the content on Apple TV+, the service offers a free trial period for new users. During this trial, users can enjoy the entire Apple TV+ catalog without any charge. However, it’s important to note that the trial period is limited, typically lasting for seven days.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch Netflix for free on Apple TV?

No, Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service and requires a separate subscription to access its content. It is not available for free on Apple TV.

2. Are there any hidden charges for the free apps and channels on Apple TV?

No, the free apps and channels on Apple TV do not have any hidden charges. However, some channels may offer premium content that requires a subscription or one-time purchase.

3. How do I start the Apple TV+ free trial?

To start the Apple TV+ free trial, simply open the Apple TV app on your device and follow the on-screen instructions to sign up for the trial. You will need an Apple ID to proceed.

In conclusion, while Apple TV offers a range of paid content, there are also several free options available for users. From free apps and channels to the Apple TV+ trial, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy entertainment without spending a penny. So, grab your popcorn and start exploring the free offerings on Apple TV today!