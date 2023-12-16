Prince William’s Love Life Before Kate Middleton

In the final season of The Crown, Prince William’s romantic relationships take center stage, with his bond with his grandmother and his experiences following his mother’s tragic death. However, the series takes some liberties in depicting his love life.

While it is unknown if the specific conversation about Kate Middleton’s attractiveness ever occurred, Middleton biographer Katie Nicholl reveals that Kate gained popularity among her peers during her time at St. Andrews. She was nicknamed “Beautiful Kate” and voted the prettiest girl in St. Salvator’s, the dorm she shared with William. Additionally, during her teenage years, Kate was considered the “Person most likely to be loved everybody” in her school yearbook.

The show also introduces an invented character, Lola Airedale-Cavendish-Kincaid, who has a romance with William before he meets Kate. In reality, William did date a girl named Carley Massy-Birch before Kate, but she was a down-to-earth country girl who enjoyed cooking for him. Their breakup was unrelated to William’s later interest in Kate.

Furthermore, the series portrays Kate as having a serious boyfriend named Rupert Finch before William. This aligns with reality, as Kate did date a law student named Rupert Finch during her first year at St. Andrews.

While some aspects of their love lives may have been fictionalized for dramatic purposes, the core fact remains that Prince William and Kate Middleton eventually became the future King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. Their enduring love story continues to capture the public’s fascination.