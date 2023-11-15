What’s Ellen Degeneres Doing These Days?

Los Angeles, CA – Ellen Degeneres, the beloved American comedian, television host, and actress, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for decades. Known for her quick wit, infectious laughter, and philanthropic efforts, Degeneres has captured the hearts of millions around the world. However, in recent years, the media has been abuzz with speculation about what the iconic talk show host has been up to. Let’s take a closer look at what Ellen Degeneres is doing these days.

Launching New Projects: After the conclusion of her long-running talk show, “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” in May 2021, Degeneres has been actively involved in various new ventures. She recently announced the launch of her own digital network, “Ellen Digital Ventures,” which aims to produce original content across multiple platforms. Additionally, she has been working on developing new television shows and documentaries, showcasing her commitment to storytelling and entertainment.

Continuing Philanthropy: Ellen Degeneres has always been passionate about giving back to society. Through her charitable foundation, The Ellen Fund, she continues to support wildlife conservation efforts, particularly focusing on protecting endangered species. Degeneres has also been actively involved in various other philanthropic initiatives, including supporting organizations that provide relief during natural disasters and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

FAQ:

Q: Is Ellen Degeneres returning to television?

A: While Ellen Degeneres bid farewell to her talk show, she has expressed interest in returning to television with new projects in the pipeline.

Q: What is Ellen Digital Ventures?

A: Ellen Digital Ventures is a digital network founded Ellen Degeneres that aims to produce original content across various platforms.

Q: How can I support The Ellen Fund?

A: You can support The Ellen Fund visiting their official website and making a donation or participating in their fundraising events.

In conclusion, Ellen Degeneres is keeping herself busy with new projects and philanthropic endeavors. Her fans eagerly await her return to television, while her commitment to making a positive impact on the world continues to inspire many. As Degeneres embarks on this new chapter of her career, her influence and legacy remain as strong as ever.