What’s Donkey’s real name?

Unveiling the Mystery: The Real Name of the Beloved Donkey

In the enchanting world of animated films, there are characters that capture our hearts and leave a lasting impression. One such character is the lovable and witty donkey from the Shrek franchise. But have you ever wondered what this endearing creature’s real name is? Today, we delve into the depths of this mystery to uncover the truth.

What is Donkey’s real name?

Contrary to popular belief, Donkey’s real name is not explicitly mentioned in the Shrek movies. However, according to the film’s creators, Donkey’s birth name is “Pericles.” This revelation came to light during an interview with the film’s director, Andrew Adamson. Although the name “Pericles” is not mentioned in the movies, it adds an intriguing layer to Donkey’s character.

Why was Donkey’s real name not mentioned in the movies?

The decision to keep Donkey’s real name a secret was a deliberate one. The creators wanted to maintain an air of mystery around the character, allowing viewers to use their imagination and create their own interpretations. By not explicitly revealing his name, Donkey’s charm and appeal are heightened, leaving room for speculation and discussion among fans.

FAQ:

Q: Is “Pericles” a common name for donkeys?

A: No, “Pericles” is not a common name for donkeys. It was specifically chosen the creators of Shrek to add depth and intrigue to Donkey’s character.

Q: Are there any hints about Donkey’s real name in the movies?

A: While Donkey’s real name is not mentioned in the movies, there are subtle hints throughout the franchise that allude to his true identity. These hints, however, are open to interpretation.

Q: Does Donkey respond to his real name in the movies?

A: No, Donkey does not respond to his real name, “Pericles,” in the movies. He is consistently referred to as “Donkey” the other characters.

In conclusion, the real name of the beloved donkey from the Shrek movies is “Pericles.” Although not explicitly mentioned in the films, this revelation adds an extra layer of intrigue to Donkey’s character. So, the next time you watch Shrek, remember that behind the endearing and hilarious Donkey lies the enigmatic figure known as Pericles.