Welcome to our monthly rundown of what’s coming to Paramount+ in October 2023. This article highlights original content, focusing on recognizable IPs and highly-anticipated movies and shows. Please note that complete information may not be available at this time, and the article will be regularly updated throughout the month with the latest additions.

Shows continuing from September include “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 4, an animated comedy series that follows the support crew on the U.S.S. Cerritos in 2380.

On October 4, “Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices” offers an intimate and unvarnished look at the life and career of British pop singer Louis Tomlinson, featuring never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes access to his sold-out 2022 world tour.

October 5 brings “Bargain,” a suspenseful story where No Hyung Soo visits a motel room to meet Park Joo Young, only to find himself surrounded people trying to buy his organs. An earthquake adds another layer of danger as they struggle to survive.

“Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” premieres on October 6, delving into the dark secrets of Jud Crandall’s hometown in Ludlow, Maine in 1969. Jud is confronted with his dark family history that binds him forever to the town.

October 12 marks the revival of “Frasier” with Season 1. Frasier embarks on new challenges and relationships in a different city, seeking to redefine himself.

“The Burning Girls” arrives on October 19, following Reverend Jack Brooks and her daughter as they uncover a dark history in Chapel Croft, a place known for ancient superstitions and mistrust of outsiders.

Lastly, on October 24, “Milli Vanilli” takes viewers inside music’s biggest scandal. This documentary explores the rise and fall of pop duo Milli Vanilli, shedding light on the devastating price they paid for fame.

These are just a few highlights of what’s coming to Paramount+ in October 2023. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to check out the platform for these releases and more.

