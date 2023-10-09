New Releases Coming to Netflix UK in October 2023

Here’s a preview of some of the movies and series coming to Netflix UK in October 2023. This list is not exhaustive, and more titles will be announced throughout September and October.

On October 1st, viewers can look forward to the thriller “Before I Go To Sleep,” starring Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong, and Colin Firth. Another movie arriving that day is the racing drama “Biker Boyz,” starring Laurence Fishburne. Fans of supernatural horror can catch “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson returning as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

October 3rd brings a stand-up comedy special titled “Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then.” Additionally, the sci-fi film “Infinite” follows a man who joins a team of reincarnated warriors to save humanity.

On October 4th, a limited series documentary called “Beckham” explores the life of former Manchester United striker, David Beckham. A Filipino comedy called “Keys to the Heart” and a sports documentary featuring alpine climbers called “Race to the Summit” will also be available.

October 5th introduces “Everything Now,” a teen dramedy centered around a girl recovering from anorexia. In addition, an Indian spy thriller called “Khufiya” and the third part of the French crime drama “Lupin” will be released. Colin Firth stars in the British movie “The Mercy,” based on the true story of a sailor attempting to circumnavigate the globe.

Coming out on October 6th is a Mexican comedy-crime drama called “A Deadly Invitation,” a Korean action thriller titled “Ballerina,” and a romantic drama called “Fair Play,” starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich. “Maybe Baby,” a Danish comedy movie, will also be available.

October 7th offers a romance drama called “A Journal for Jordan,” starring Michael B. Jordan. Additionally, there’s “Blue Bayou,” a drama about a Korean American adoptee fighting deportation, and a kids animated series called “LEGO Friends: The Next Chapter.” The drama “Nine Days,” featuring Winston Duke, explores a man’s interviews with human souls for a chance to be born. The crime series “Strong Girl Nam-soon” is also set to premiere.

“In The Heights,” a musical set in New York City’s Washington Heights, will be released on October 8th. On October 9th, children can enjoy the live-action movie “Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure,” while adults can dive into the Brazilian reality competition series “Stranded with my Mother-in-Law.” The mini-series “The Catch,” starring Jason Watkins, follows a fisherman’s overprotectiveness towards his adult daughter.

Other releases throughout October include a Japanese variety show called “Last One Standing” on October 10th, the crime documentary “Murder in the Badlands” on October 10th, and the company-focused series “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” on October 11th.

On October 12th, viewers can watch the Japanese anime series “Good Night World,” the crime drama series “Maxine,” and Mike Flanagan’s horror series “The Fall of the House of Usher,” based on Edgar Allan Poe’s work. Nigerian drama “Ijogbon” and Swedish horror thriller “The Conference” arrive on October 13th.

Finally, “Gold,” a crime drama starring Matthew McConaughey, will be available on October 15th. The drama “My Friend Dahmer,” based on the life of Jeffrey Dahmer, will also be released.

This is just a glimpse of what’s to come on Netflix UK in October 2023. Keep an eye out for more exciting releases throughout the month.

