New Releases on Netflix This Week

This article provides a sneak peek at the upcoming additions to Netflix in the US for the next seven days. Although the full lineup for October is not yet available, we have gathered all the known movies, series, and games that are set to be released on the streaming platform, and here are three highly anticipated titles:

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

This 40-minute short film, directed Wes Anderson, is based on the incredible worlds created Roald Dahl. The story revolves around a wealthy man who learns about a guru with the ability to see without using his eyes, and he seeks to master this skill in order to cheat at gambling. The all-star cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel, and Richard Ayoade. “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” is the first in a series of Wes Anderson shorts to be released on Netflix, followed “The Swan,” “The Ratcatcher,” and “Poison.”

Reptile (2023)

“Reptile” is a new high-budget movie starring Justin Timberlake and Benicio del Toro. It centers around a hardened detective who investigates the murder of a young real estate agent. As he unravels the truth, he begins to question his own illusions. Although the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, it aims to take risks within the genre and challenge audience expectations.

Django (Season 1)

Loosely based on the cult movie Sergio Corbucci, this series follows the story of a man seeking revenge who ends up fighting for something greater. It is being licensed for the first time in the USA. “Django” will be available on the same day another Western series, “Hatfields & McCoys,” featuring Kevin Costner, exits the service. Fans of the Western genre can enjoy both shows.

These titles are among the many releases coming to Netflix this week. For a full list of what’s coming, check out the article. Let us know in the comments below which ones you’re most excited to watch!

Sources:

– Article Title: What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar & More

– Article URL: No URL