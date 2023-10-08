New Horror Releases on Netflix for Halloween

Summary: Get ready for a spooky week on Netflix as the streaming platform releases some of its biggest horror titles for Halloween. Our top three picks include “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a limited series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, “The Conference,” a Swedish slasher film, and “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul,” a documentary series about the controversial vape company. Check out the full list of new releases for the week.

October is a month full of scares and thrills, and Netflix is not holding back. With titles like “Pain Hustlers,” “Sister Death,” and “Life on our Planet” still set to premiere throughout the month, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Starting this week, fans of horror can indulge in “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a limited series acclaimed filmmaker Mike Flanagan. Flanagan, known for his work on “Midnight Mass” and “The Haunting of Hill House,” will bid farewell to Netflix with this final horror entry before moving on to Prime Video. Inspired the works of Edgar Allan Poe, the series follows two rival siblings vying for control of a pharmaceutical company while dealing with a mysterious figure from their past.

Next up is “The Conference,” a slasher film from Sweden. Directed Patrik Eklund and written Thomas Moldestad, this movie takes place during a teambuilding conference, where participants start getting killed one one an enigmatic masked figure. Will they be able to uncover the identity of the killer before they all meet their demise?

For documentary enthusiasts, “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” provides a fascinating insight into the rise and fall of the vaping giant Juul. The series delves into how Juul went from a Silicon Valley start-up to a multi-billion dollar empire and the controversies surrounding its products.

These are just a few highlights of what’s coming to Netflix this week. The full list includes popular movies like “After” and “Tammy,” as well as new seasons of shows like “DI4RIES” and “Last One Standing.” So grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready for some spine-chilling entertainment.

Source: Empire Magazine, Netflix Originals, Netflix Licensed Titles