New Movies and Series Coming to Netflix This Week

This week, Netflix is set to release a range of new movies and series in the United States. Among the highly anticipated titles are “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” “Fair Play,” and “Everything Now.”

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” is a biopic series that tells the story of the popular ride-hailing firm. It provides an inside look into the inception, rise, and struggles of Uber through the perspective of its co-founder, Travis Kalanick. The series features a star-studded cast including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, and Kyle Chandler, with narration Quentin Tarantino.

“Fair Play” is a thriller film directed Chloe Domont. It follows the relationship of a young couple on the verge of collapse after one of them receives a promotion at a hedge fund. The movie has already garnered positive reviews from film festivals and has been given a Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes. The Observer described it as “an enjoyably lurid piece of classy-trashy psychological warfare.”

“Everything Now” is a Netflix original series that centers around a 16-year-old girl named Mia who returns home after recovering from an eating disorder. She finds that her friends have moved on without her and embarks on a journey of self-discovery, navigating the world of dating, parties, and first kisses. The series is produced Left Bank Pictures, known for their work on “The Crown” and “Who Killed Erin Carter.”

In addition to these exciting releases, Netflix will also be adding a variety of other movies and series throughout the week. Some notable titles include “Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then,” “Lupin (Part 3),” and “A Deadly Invitation.”

With an abundance of new content to choose from, there's something for everyone on Netflix this week.

