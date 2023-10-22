New Releases on Netflix: The Family Business, Sister Death, and Pain Hustlers

This week, Netflix is offering a variety of new movies, series, and games for its subscribers. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the highly anticipated titles, set to release in the final days of October 2023. Meanwhile, November titles are expected to be announced soon. To stay updated with all the new arrivals on Netflix, you can visit the New on Netflix hub.

One of the notable releases this week is The Family Business. Based on the books Carl Weber and created showrunner Trey Haley, this series follows the Duncan family empire business. Led L.C. Duncan, brilliantly portrayed Ernie Hudson, the show explores their secret life after their flagship stores close. All four seasons of The Family Business will be available on Netflix from Tuesday.

For horror enthusiasts, there is an exciting addition to Netflix’s movie slate. Sister Death, a Netflix Original, is a prequel to the 2017 hit movie Veronica. Set in a haunted former convent, the film follows a sister who begins to teach girls in this eerie setting.

Another highly anticipated release this week is Pain Hustlers, which boasts an all-star cast. Starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, the movie tells the story of Liza, a woman dreaming of a better life for herself and her daughter. When she lands a job at a failing pharma start-up, she becomes entangled in a criminal conspiracy with dire consequences. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics after its premiere at film festivals, it offers an entertaining and thought-provoking perspective on social issues related to capitalism.

Of course, these are just a few highlights of what Netflix has in store this week. For a full list of new releases, including series like Knights of the Zodiac and Hometown, as well as movies such as Get Gotti and Burning Betrayal, check out the Netflix platform.

