New Titles Coming to Netflix this Week

This week, Netflix will be releasing a variety of new titles for viewers to enjoy. Among the highlights are “Old Dads,” a comedy directed Bill Burr about three best friends who become fathers later in life, and “No Hard Feelings,” a summer comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence. Also coming to Netflix is the limited series “Bodies,” a British mystery crime series with an all-star cast.

“Old Dads” follows the journey of three friends who find themselves facing challenges of fatherhood later in life. From battling preschool principals to millennial CEOs, the trio must navigate the modern parenting landscape. This new comedy is the directorial debut of Bill Burr, known for his work on stand-up specials and the animated series “F is for Family.”

“Bodies” is a gripping British mystery crime series that follows four detectives from different time periods as they investigate the same murder. Created Paul Tomalin, the series promises to be a blend of popular shows like “Doctor Who,” “Sherlock,” and “Black Mirror.” With an intriguing plot and an impressive cast, this series is sure to captivate viewers.

“No Hard Feelings” stars Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie, a woman in her 30s who is unsure of her future. When she comes across a job posting to become the girlfriend of a 19-year-old, she takes a leap of faith. This summer comedy promises to be a hit, judging the excitement surrounding its release.

In addition to these titles, Netflix will also be premiering “Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix,” a series that combines well-known Ubisoft video game characters into an action-packed cyberpunk adventure.

There are many other new releases coming to Netflix this week, so viewers can find plenty to watch. The full list of new releases can be found on Netflix’s official website.

