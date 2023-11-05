New Releases on Netflix This Week: International Titles Shine and David Fincher’s “The Killer”

As we enter a new week on Netflix, it’s a quieter one in terms of new movies and series in the US. However, international titles are taking the spotlight, along with a highly anticipated new film from renowned director David Fincher.

One of the standout releases this week is “The Killer,” featuring the talented Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. This movie is an adaptation of a popular French comic book that follows the story of an assassin questioning his place in the world and his moral conscience. Reviews from film festivals and the limited theatrical run have been overwhelmingly positive.

Another exciting release this week is “Resident Evil: Death Island.” This animated movie, part of the Sony movie deal, is considered one of the better on-screen adaptations of the popular video game franchise. Bringing together beloved characters, the movie takes viewers to the infected Death Island.

In addition to these thrilling releases, Netflix is also offering the limited series “Robbie Williams.” This British artist, known for his solo career and being part of the iconic pop group Take That, is the subject of this four-episode docu-series. It provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his 30+ year career, featuring new archival footage and interviews with some of the biggest stars.

While this week may be quieter than others, there are still plenty of options to keep you entertained on Netflix. From international titles to a gripping thriller and an in-depth music documentary, the streaming platform continues to offer diverse and exciting content.

