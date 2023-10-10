What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2023: Full List of Releases

Here’s a preview of what you can expect to find on Netflix in November 2023. Please keep in mind that this list is subject to change as more titles may be added or removed throughout the month.

On November 1st, some of the notable releases include “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” a thrilling action film directed Michael Bay and starring John Krasinski. Horror fans can look forward to “Black Christmas,” a mystery horror movie featuring Imogen Poots. Liam Neeson stars in “Cold Pursuit,” a snow-covered action comedy thriller about a snowplow driver seeking revenge. “Drag Me to Hell,” a horror film from director Sam Raimi, will also be available. Additionally, Matt Damon’s sci-fi comedy “Downsizing” and the Mexican drama film “Hurricane Season” will be added to the lineup.

November 1st will also see the release of “Locked In,” a British psychological horror thriller starring Famke Janssen. “Mysteries of the Faith,” a documentary series that explores the secrets of Christianity’s legendary treasures, will also be available. Italian LGBTQ drama film “Nuovo Olimpo” and the popular animated movie “Sherlock Gnomes” featuring the voices of Johnny Depp and Emily Blunt will be added to the selection.

Moving on to November 2nd, Netflix will release “All The Light We Cannot See,” a limited series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel set during World War II. The series tells the story of a blind French girl and her connection with a German soldier. Other releases on this day include the romantic drama series “Cigarette Girl” from Indonesia, the Colombian sports documentary “Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion,” the anime series “Onimusha” based on the Capcom video game series, and the kids cartoon series “Unicorn Academy.”

November 3rd brings the release of “Blue Eye Samurai,” an eight-episode animated series about a mixed-race master of the sword seeking revenge while living in disguise. South Korean drama series “Daily Dose of Sunshine,” Dutch action movie spin-off “Ferry: The Series,” biopic “NYAD” about the athlete Diana Nyad, reality property series “Selling Sunset,” and Turkish mystery drama “The Tailor” will also be added to Netflix’s library.

On November 4th, NBC sitcom “Lopez vs Lopez” starring George Lopez and Mayan Lopez will make its way to the streaming platform.

Moving forward, November 8th will see the release of the German documentary “Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld,” which dives into the story of a tourist town and its new Dutch inhabitants. “Escaping Twin Flames,” a three-episode documentary series about a group claiming to help people find their destined partner, and the Robbie Williams limited series documentary about the solo artist and former Take-That singer will also be available.

November 9th will bring the release of the Japanese anime series “Akuma Kun” and the Hebrew drama series “Bros.”

Lastly, on November 10th, Netflix will debut “At the Moment,” an anthology series from Taiwan set during the pandemic, and “Fame After Fame,” a Spanish-language series exploring unique stories of passion and heartbreak.

This is just a glimpse of what’s to come on Netflix in November 2023. Keep checking back for updates and additions to the list throughout the month.

