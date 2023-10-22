Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Welcome to your first early look ahead at what’s set to arrive on Netflix in November 2023. This list will contain everything set to arrive on Netflix in the United States of America in the penultimate month of 2023.

Please note that this list will be a work in progress throughout much of October 2023. We’ll be collating all the latest November 2023 titles every few days and updating this list, so keep it bookmarked. If we’ve missed any November releases, give us a nudge in the comments! Netflix will release its own list of November 2023 in the last couple of weeks of October, likely on a Wednesday.

As always, you’ll want to keep an eye on the removals list for November 2023, which includes Nickelodeon favorites set to depart and some excellent movies.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st

– “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” (2016) – John Krasinski stars in this big-budget Michael Bay movie about a US compound that’s attacked in Libya.

– “60 Days In” (Season 5) – Reality series on the realities of prisons in the US.

– “Black Christmas” (2019) – Horror mystery starring Imogen Poots.

– “Cold Pursuit” (2019) – Liam Neeson stars in this snow-covered action comedy thriller about a snowplow driver seeking out revenge.

– “Drag Me to Hell” (2009) – Originally scheduled for mid-September, this horror from director and writer Sam Raimi is about a loan officer who gets a supernatural curse.

– “Downsizing” (2017) – Matt Damon becomes smoll in this sci-fi comedy that you’ve no doubt seen constant clips of on TikTok.

– “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019) – Rogue scientists set out to reset the balance of humanity awakening the world’s monsters. Godzilla is the only one who can save us.

– “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021) – Directed Adam Wingard, this Monsterverse entry sees the squaring off of Godzilla and King Kong.

– “Hurricane Season” (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican drama film about a group of teens who find a floating corpse and their town’s hidden secrets come to the forefront.

– “Locked In” (2023) Netflix Original – British psychological horror thriller starring Famke Janssen.

– “Mysteries of the Faith” (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series explores the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary treasures.

And many more…

This is just a glimpse of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2023. Stay tuned for the latest updates and additions to the list throughout the month!

Sources:

– Netflix

– Image: What’s on Netflix (Illustration)