Netflix November 2023 Preview: What’s Coming to the Streaming Platform

Get ready for a month of exciting new additions to Netflix in November 2023. This article will provide you with a comprehensive list of all the titles set to arrive on the streaming platform in the United States. Please note that this list will be continuously updated throughout October, so keep it bookmarked for the latest releases.

November 1st will bring a variety of movies to Netflix, including “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” a Michael Bay-directed film starring John Krasinski. Horror fans can look forward to “Black Christmas” and “Drag Me to Hell,” while Liam Neeson fans can enjoy “Cold Pursuit,” a snow-covered action comedy thriller.

If you’re in the mood for some comedy, “Paul Blart Mall Cop 2” and “Sherlock Gnomes” will be available for your entertainment. Additionally, the critically acclaimed musical drama “Whiplash” and the French action-comedy “Wingwomen” will be added to the streaming library.

On November 2nd, Netflix will release a limited series called “All The Light We Cannot See,” based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The series tells the story of a blind French girl during World War II and her unlikely connection with a German soldier.

November 3rd will bring the animated series “Blue Eye Samurai,” a South Korean drama called “Daily Dose of Sunshine,” and the Turkish mystery drama “The Tailor,” among other titles.

As for November 4th, you can look forward to watching the NBC sitcom “Lopez vs Lopez,” starring George Lopez and Mayan Lopez.

If you’re a fan of reality property shows, “Selling Sunset” will return with its seventh season on November 3rd. And for those interested in the world of special effects makeup, the multiple seasons of “Face Off” will be available to stream on November 7th.

November 8th will bring a German documentary called “Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld,” which explores a tourist town’s transformation due to the arrival of a group of Dutchmen. Additionally, the limited series “Robbie Williams” will delve into the life and career of the esteemed singer and songwriter.

These are just a few highlights from the extensive list of titles coming to Netflix in November 2023. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for a month of exciting new content!

