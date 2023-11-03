Exciting Additions Coming to Netflix in December 2023

Welcome to your exclusive preview of what’s in store for Netflix subscribers in the final month of 2023. Get ready for a jam-packed month of thrilling movies, captivating series, and exciting games, both original productions and licensed titles. Our constantly updating list includes the hottest releases, so you won’t miss a thing. And don’t forget to stay informed about the removals planned for December.

DC Movie Collection

Prepare for an epic showcase of your favorite DC superheroes with the highly-anticipated DC Movie Collection. Movie enthusiasts can enjoy blockbusters such as “Man of Steel” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” directed the visionary Zack Snyder. Dive into the world of antiheroes with the action-packed “Suicide Squad” and the fantastically emancipating “Birds of Prey.” Plus, witness the stunning performances of Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman,” and get your dose of superhero comedy with “Shazam!” and “DC League of Super-Pets.”

May December

Acclaimed director Todd Haynes brings us “May December,” an absorbing drama featuring the extraordinary talents of Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. This Netflix Original follows the lives of two individuals from different generations, entwined in a complex relationship that challenges societal norms and personal desires.

Blood Coast

French action series “Blood Coast” takes viewers on a pulse-pounding journey as a group of determined policemen track down a dangerous criminal threatening the city of Marseille with violence and chaos. Brace yourself for a thrilling rollercoaster ride filled with high-stakes action and unexpected twists.

Hilda (Season 3)

Young viewers and their families can rejoice as the beloved animated series “Hilda” returns for its final season. Based on the popular books, this show takes audiences on fantastical adventures alongside the curious and brave Hilda. With stunning animation and heartwarming storytelling, this is a series that captivates audiences of all ages.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Fans of director Zack Snyder have reason to celebrate as he brings us the long-awaited sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon.” Set in a distant universe, this Netflix Original follows the journey of a young woman and man as they fight for survival against terrifying monsters. With Snyder’s signature style and visionary storytelling, this is a must-watch for sci-fi enthusiasts.

