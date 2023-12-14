What’s Coming to Hulu in July: Exciting New Content to Stream

Hulu, the popular streaming platform, is set to bring a wave of fresh and exciting content to its subscribers in the month of July. From highly anticipated new releases to beloved classics, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a month filled with binge-worthy entertainment.

New Releases:

July is packed with thrilling new releases on Hulu. One of the most anticipated additions is the highly acclaimed film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Starring Andra Day in a powerful performance, this biographical drama tells the story of legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday and her struggles against racial injustice.

Additionally, fans of animated series are in for a treat with the arrival of “The Croods: A New Age.” Join the lovable prehistoric family on another adventure filled with laughter and heartwarming moments.

Classics and Fan Favorites:

Hulu is also bringing back some beloved classics and fan favorites. Get ready to relive the magic of “The Princess Bride,” a timeless romantic comedy that has captured hearts for decades. Or dive into the world of espionage with the iconic James Bond film series, including classics like “Goldfinger” and “From Russia with Love.”

FAQ:

Q: What is Hulu?

A: Hulu is a popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content for subscribers to stream on-demand.

Q: How can I access Hulu?

A: Hulu can be accessed through various devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Simply download the Hulu app or visit their website to start streaming.

Q: Are there additional costs to access the new content?

A: Hulu offers different subscription plans, including a basic plan and an ad-free plan. The availability of new content may vary depending on the plan you choose.

In conclusion, Hulu is bringing an exciting lineup of new releases, classics, and fan favorites to its subscribers in July. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping drama, a heartwarming animated film, or a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Hulu has got you covered. So, mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in a month filled with captivating entertainment.