What’s coming to Disney+ December 2023?

Exciting New Content Heading to Disney+ in December 2023

Disney+ subscribers have plenty to look forward to this December as the streaming service unveils a lineup of captivating new content. From highly anticipated original series to beloved classics, there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming to Disney+ this December.

New Original Series

Disney+ continues to impress with its original programming, and December 2023 is no exception. One of the most anticipated releases is “The Mandalorian: Season 4,” the next installment in the wildly popular Star Wars series. Fans can expect more thrilling adventures with the iconic bounty hunter and his adorable companion, Baby Yoda.

In addition to “The Mandalorian,” Disney+ is also launching “Marvel’s Secret Invasion,” a highly anticipated superhero series featuring an all-star cast. This action-packed show delves into the world of shape-shifting Skrulls and their infiltration of Earth, promising plenty of twists and surprises.

Beloved Classics

Disney+ is not only about new releases but also about revisiting timeless classics. December brings a wave of nostalgia with the addition of beloved films like “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Aladdin.” Relive the magic of these animated masterpieces with your loved ones and introduce a new generation to these unforgettable stories.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Disney+?

A: Disney+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content.

Q: How much does Disney+ cost?

A: The monthly subscription for Disney+ is $7.99, or you can opt for an annual subscription at $79.99.

Q: Can I watch Disney+ on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Disney+ allows you to stream content on up to four devices simultaneously, making it perfect for families or households with multiple viewers.

Q: Are there any parental controls on Disney+?

A: Yes, Disney+ offers robust parental control features, allowing parents to set content restrictions based on age and rating.

With an exciting lineup of new original series and beloved classics, Disney+ is the go-to streaming service for entertainment this December. Whether you’re a Star Wars enthusiast, a Marvel fan, or simply looking to relive the magic of Disney’s timeless stories, there’s something for everyone on Disney+.