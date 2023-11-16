What’s Chris Hemsworth Wife Name?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often capture our attention not only for their talent but also for their personal lives. One such celebrity who has been in the spotlight for quite some time is the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. Known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth has amassed a massive fan following worldwide. With his popularity, it’s no surprise that people are curious about his personal life, including his wife’s name.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife’s name is Elsa Pataky. Elsa Pataky, born Elsa Lafuente Medianu, is a Spanish actress and model. She gained international recognition for her role as Elena Neves in the popular action film franchise, “The Fast and the Furious.” Pataky and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2010 and have since become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

FAQ:

Q: How did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky meet?

A: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky first met through their mutual representatives. They were introduced in early 2010 and quickly hit it off. Despite their whirlwind romance, the couple got engaged only a few months after meeting.

Q: Do Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have children?

A: Yes, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have three children together. They have a daughter named India Rose, born in May 2012, and twin sons named Tristan and Sasha, born in March 2014.

Q: What is Elsa Pataky’s background?

A: Elsa Pataky was born in Madrid, Spain, and began her career as an actress in Spanish films and television shows. She later transitioned to international projects and gained recognition for her work in Hollywood.

In conclusion, Chris Hemsworth’s wife’s name is Elsa Pataky. The couple has been together for over a decade and has built a beautiful family. While Hemsworth continues to captivate audiences with his on-screen performances, Pataky has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as well. Together, they form a power couple that fans admire and adore.