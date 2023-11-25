New Beauty Trend: The Rise of the “Stink Face” Look

Social media has a way of popularizing unique trends, and the latest beauty craze to hit the internet is the “stink face” look. In a viral TikTok video, a creator drew attention to the fact that celebrities like Kylie Jenner often sport this distinctive expression. Commenters were left wondering what cosmetic procedures could be responsible for this trending aesthetic.

While some initially assumed that the “stink face” was a result of cosmetic enhancements gone wrong, plastic surgeons have shed light on the underlying reasons behind its popularity. According to experts in the field, the “stink face” is actually an intentional outcome of certain cosmetic procedures such as Botox and lip fillers.

The rise of the “stink face” can be attributed to the evolving beauty ideals of our time. Traditionally, the emphasis was on achieving a flawless and expressionless appearance. However, the current trend leans towards a more unique and unconventional look that celebrates individuality and self-expression.

Plastic surgeons explain that to achieve the “stink face” look, a combination of treatments is often required. This may include strategic Botox injections to relax certain facial muscles and create a slightly pouted expression. Lip fillers are also used to enhance the lips and add to the overall aesthetic.

It is important to note that beauty trends are ever-changing. What may be considered desirable today may become outdated in the future. It is crucial to approach any cosmetic procedure with careful consideration and consult with a qualified professional to ensure the desired outcome is achieved safely and effectively.

FAQs:

Q: What is the “stink face” look?

A: The “stink face” refers to a popular beauty trend characterized a slightly pouted expression, often seen in celebrities like Kylie Jenner.

Q: What cosmetic procedures are involved in achieving the “stink face” look?

A: The “stink face” look is often achieved through a combination of Botox injections to relax facial muscles and strategic lip fillers.

Q: Are these cosmetic procedures permanent?

A: No, both Botox and lip fillers are temporary and require maintenance treatments to sustain the desired look.

Q: Is the “stink face” look here to stay?

A: Beauty trends are constantly evolving, so it’s difficult to predict the longevity of any specific trend. It is important to remember that personal preferences and beauty ideals vary over time.