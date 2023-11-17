What’s Brad Pitt’s Next Movie?

In the world of Hollywood, Brad Pitt is a name that needs no introduction. With his charismatic presence and exceptional acting skills, he has captivated audiences for decades. Fans eagerly await news of his upcoming projects, wondering what the next chapter in his illustrious career will bring. So, what’s Brad Pitt’s next movie? Let’s find out.

Ad Astra: A Journey to the Stars

One of the most highly anticipated films on Brad Pitt’s horizon is “Ad Astra: A Journey to the Stars.” Directed James Gray, this science fiction epic follows the story of an astronaut (played Pitt) who embarks on a mission to find his missing father in the outer reaches of the solar system. The film promises to be a visually stunning exploration of the human condition and our place in the universe.

FAQ:

Q: When is “Ad Astra” set to release?

A: “Ad Astra” is scheduled to hit theaters on September 20th, 2019.

Q: Who else is starring in the movie?

A: Alongside Brad Pitt, the film features a talented cast including Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, and Liv Tyler.

Q: What can we expect from Brad Pitt’s performance?

A: Brad Pitt’s portrayal of the astronaut is expected to be a tour de force, showcasing his ability to delve into complex characters and deliver emotionally charged performances.

Q: Is this Brad Pitt’s first foray into the science fiction genre?

A: No, Brad Pitt has previously starred in science fiction films such as “12 Monkeys” and “World War Z,” demonstrating his versatility as an actor.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Ad Astra,” it is clear that Brad Pitt’s next movie will be a cinematic experience not to be missed. With his undeniable talent and the intriguing premise of the film, audiences can expect to be taken on a thought-provoking journey through space and the depths of the human soul. So mark your calendars and get ready to witness Brad Pitt’s next captivating performance on the silver screen.