What’s bigger c130 vs C-17?

What’s Bigger: C-130 vs C-17?

In the world of military aviation, size matters. When it comes to transporting troops, equipment, and supplies, the United States Air Force relies on two workhorses: the C-130 and the C-17. These aircraft are renowned for their ability to carry heavy loads and operate in challenging environments. But which one is bigger? Let’s take a closer look.

The C-130 Hercules, affectionately known as the “Herc,” is a four-engine turboprop aircraft that has been in service since the 1950s. It is primarily used for tactical airlift missions, transporting troops, cargo, and vehicles to remote locations. With a length of 97 feet and a wingspan of 132 feet, the C-130 can carry up to 42,000 pounds of cargo or 92 troops. Its maximum takeoff weight is around 155,000 pounds.

On the other hand, the C-17 Globemaster III is a larger and more modern aircraft. It is a strategic airlifter designed to transport large payloads over long distances. With a length of 174 feet and a wingspan of 169 feet, the C-17 dwarfs the C-130 in size. It has a maximum payload capacity of 170,900 pounds or 102 troops. The C-17’s maximum takeoff weight is approximately 585,000 pounds.

FAQ:

Q: What is a turboprop aircraft?

A: A turboprop aircraft is a type of airplane that uses a gas turbine engine to drive a propeller. It combines the benefits of jet engines and traditional propellers, offering good fuel efficiency and short takeoff and landing capabilities.

Q: What is a tactical airlift mission?

A: A tactical airlift mission involves the transportation of personnel, equipment, and supplies to support military operations in a specific theater of operations. These missions often require aircraft to operate from austere or unimproved airfields.

Q: What is a strategic airlifter?

A: A strategic airlifter is an aircraft designed to transport large payloads over long distances, often between continents. These aircraft are capable of operating from well-established airfields and can carry heavy equipment, vehicles, and troops.

In conclusion, while both the C-130 and C-17 are impressive aircraft with unique capabilities, the C-17 takes the crown when it comes to size. Its larger dimensions and greater payload capacity make it the go-to choice for long-range strategic airlift missions. However, the C-130’s versatility and ability to operate in challenging environments make it an invaluable asset for tactical airlift operations.