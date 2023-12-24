What’s better Tubi or Pluto?

Tubi vs. Pluto: A Battle for the Best Free Streaming Service

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, two platforms have emerged as popular choices for those seeking free entertainment: Tubi and Pluto. Both offer a wide range of movies and TV shows, but which one is truly the superior option? Let’s dive into the details and compare these two contenders.

Tubi: A Treasure Trove of Content

Tubi, founded in 2014, boasts an extensive library of over 20,000 movies and TV shows. With partnerships with major studios like Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM, Tubi offers a diverse selection of genres, from action and comedy to romance and horror. The service is ad-supported, meaning you’ll have to endure occasional commercial breaks, but it’s a small price to pay for free access to such a vast collection of content.

Pluto: A Live TV Experience

Pluto, launched in 2014, takes a different approach offering a live TV experience. It features over 250 channels, including news, sports, and entertainment, making it an excellent choice for cord-cutters who still want access to live programming. Additionally, Pluto offers an on-demand library of movies and TV shows, although its selection is not as extensive as Tubi’s.

FAQ

Q: Are Tubi and Pluto really free?

A: Yes, both Tubi and Pluto are free to use. However, they are ad-supported, meaning you’ll encounter occasional commercials during your viewing experience.

Q: Can I watch Tubi and Pluto on my smart TV?

A: Yes, both services are available on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming boxes, and mobile devices.

Q: Do Tubi and Pluto offer original content?

A: While Tubi does not produce original content, Pluto has recently started to venture into original programming with its Pluto TV Originals.

Q: Can I download content from Tubi and Pluto?

A: Unfortunately, neither Tubi nor Pluto currently offer the option to download content for offline viewing. You’ll need an internet connection to access their libraries.

In conclusion, both Tubi and Pluto offer compelling options for free streaming. If you’re primarily interested in a vast collection of movies and TV shows, Tubi’s extensive library is hard to beat. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a live TV experience with a mix of on-demand content, Pluto’s channel lineup might be more appealing. Ultimately, the choice between Tubi and Pluto comes down to personal preference and the type of content you enjoy most.