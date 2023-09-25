Why We Can’t Stop Posting Food Pictures

In a 2021 survey, it was found that almost 60% of people have admitted to preventing others from touching their plate until they could capture the perfect photo. Whether we like to admit it or not, many of us are guilty of being that person. But there is a valid reason behind this behavior.

Posting pictures of food goes beyond just making others jealous or generating cravings. It is a way for us to showcase our culinary conquests and express our creativity and individuality. That multilayered sandwich or artisanal ice cream cone is not just a meal, but a symbol of our avant-garde breakfast artistry or our innovative approach to flavors and presentation.

Snapping and sharing these food pictures can be seen as an act of personal branding. It allows us to curate an image of ourselves as food enthusiasts, trendsetters, or even connoisseurs. Each photo becomes a testament to our unique taste and style.

However, the desire to share food photos is not only about personal expression. It is also driven the need for social validation. The likes, comments, and reactions we receive on these posts act as digital applause, boosting our self-esteem. When we receive a virtual high-five in the form of a double-tap or a thumbs-up on our well-lit and expertly-angled food photos, it feels like winning an Oscar for our culinary choices.

In the digital age, social media has become a trendy gourmet game show where we are all contestants. The more appreciation we get for our food pictures, the more accomplished and validated we feel. It is a way of connecting with others, sharing our passions, and seeking approval.

So, the next time you come across your friend’s umpteenth photo of avocado toast, remember that it is not just a piece of bread to them. It is a work of art that represents their creativity, taste, and identity.

Sources:

– 2021 survey (source not provided)