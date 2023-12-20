Netflix Releases Comprehensive Engagement Report, Signaling Transparency Efforts

Netflix recently unveiled its first-ever “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” providing details on the hours viewed for TV shows and films on the platform during the first half of the year. The report aims to address requests for more viewing information, enhance transparency, and offer insights to creators and the industry. According to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, measuring engagement through view hours allows for easy comparison with other streaming services. The report covers licensed and original content, showcasing viewing hours for over 18,000 titles and nearly 100 billion hours, representing 99% of Netflix’s total viewing.

However, the report comes with a few caveats. Lauren Smith, VP of Strategy and Analysis at Netflix, emphasized that hours viewed at the title level are not the sole determining factors of success. Netflix also considers audience excitement and the relative economic investment in each title. Additionally, the report’s format, presented as an Excel spreadsheet without analysis, has been met with mixed reactions. Critics argue that it lacks context, comparative benchmarks, and regional breakdowns.

Nevertheless, the release of the report signifies a move towards greater transparency from Netflix. Industry analysts view this as a positive step, particularly for creative professionals who have long sought feedback on the popularity and reception of their work. Brett Sappington, founder and analyst of Sappington Media, sees the report as a significant improvement over Netflix’s previous lack of measurement and benchmarks. Despite its limitations, the report provides relative success rankings among Netflix’s content, offering a clearer understanding of popularity.

Alan Wolk, co-founder and analyst at TVREV, believes that the report’s transparency gives Netflix a competitive advantage and puts pressure on other streaming services to follow suit. However, he cautions against the report’s potential lack of neutrality.

Overall, Netflix’s Engagement Report signals the streamer’s commitment to transparency and provides valuable insights for creators and the industry. As the report becomes a biannual publication, it will be interesting to see how it evolves and influences the streaming landscape.