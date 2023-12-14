What’s available on peacock?

What’s on Peacock: A Comprehensive Guide to the Streaming Service

Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, has quickly gained popularity since its launch in July 2020. With a vast library of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming, Peacock offers a diverse range of entertainment options for viewers. Whether you’re a fan of classic sitcoms, gripping dramas, or the latest blockbusters, Peacock has something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at what this streaming platform has to offer.

TV Shows:

Peacock boasts an impressive collection of TV shows, both old and new. From beloved classics like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” to recent hits like “Yellowstone” and “This Is Us,” there’s no shortage of binge-worthy series to choose from. Additionally, Peacock offers exclusive access to shows like “Brave New World” and “The Capture,” making it a must-have for TV enthusiasts.

Movies:

If you’re a movie buff, Peacock has you covered. With a wide selection of films from various genres, including action, comedy, drama, and more, there’s always something to suit your mood. From timeless classics to recent releases, Peacock offers an extensive movie library that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

Original Programming:

Peacock is also investing heavily in original programming, with a growing lineup of exclusive shows and movies. From reboots of beloved franchises like “Saved the Bell” and “Battlestar Galactica” to new series like “Rutherford Falls” and “Girls5eva,” Peacock is committed to delivering fresh and exciting content that you won’t find anywhere else.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original programming.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free tier provides limited access to content, while the premium tier, called Peacock Premium, offers ad-supported and ad-free plans priced at $4.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively.

Can I watch live TV on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock offers live streaming of select channels, including news, sports, and entertainment networks. However, access to live TV is only available with a Peacock Premium subscription.

Can I download content to watch offline?

Yes, Peacock allows users to download select TV shows and movies for offline viewing. This feature is available to both free and premium subscribers.

In conclusion, Peacock is a streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original programming. With its extensive library and affordable subscription options, Peacock is a compelling choice for anyone looking to enhance their streaming experience. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into the world of entertainment that Peacock has to offer.