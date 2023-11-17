What’s Angelina Jolie’s Real Name?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often adopt stage names that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. Angelina Jolie, one of the most renowned actresses of our time, is no exception. But have you ever wondered what her real name is? Let’s delve into the intriguing story behind Angelina Jolie’s true identity.

The Birth of a Star

Born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, Angelina Jolie entered the world with the name Angelina Jolie Voight. Her parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, were both actors, which undoubtedly influenced her career path. However, as she embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry, she decided to shed her birth name and adopt a new one.

The Transformation

Angelina Jolie officially changed her name in 2002, dropping her last name “Voight” and legally becoming Angelina Jolie. This decision was not made on a whim; it marked a significant turning point in her personal life. The decision to distance herself from her father’s name was a result of their strained relationship, which had been publicly documented over the years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why did Angelina Jolie change her name?

A: Angelina Jolie changed her name to distance herself from her father, Jon Voight, with whom she had a strained relationship.

Q: What was Angelina Jolie’s birth name?

A: Angelina Jolie was born as Angelina Jolie Voight.

Q: When did Angelina Jolie change her name?

A: Angelina Jolie officially changed her name in 2002.

Q: Did Angelina Jolie legally change her name?

A: Yes, Angelina Jolie went through the legal process to change her name from Angelina Jolie Voight to Angelina Jolie.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s real name is Angelina Jolie Voight. However, she made the decision to drop her last name in 2002, legally becoming known simply as Angelina Jolie. This change marked a significant moment in her personal life and allowed her to establish her own identity in the world of entertainment.