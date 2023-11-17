What’s Angelina Jolie’s Nationality?

In the world of Hollywood, few names shine as brightly as Angelina Jolie. Known for her exceptional acting skills, philanthropic endeavors, and striking beauty, Jolie has captivated audiences around the globe. However, amidst all the admiration, one question often arises: what is Angelina Jolie’s nationality?

FAQ:

Q: What is nationality?

Nationality refers to the legal status of an individual in relation to the country or nation to which they belong. It is determined factors such as birth, descent, or naturalization.

Q: Why is Angelina Jolie’s nationality a topic of interest?

Angelina Jolie’s nationality is a topic of interest due to her diverse background and international upbringing. Her unique heritage has sparked curiosity among fans and the media.

Q: What is Angelina Jolie’s heritage?

Angelina Jolie has a complex heritage. She was born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, to actor Jon Voight and actress Marcheline Bertrand. Jolie’s father is of Slovak and German descent, while her mother had French-Canadian and Dutch roots.

Q: Is Angelina Jolie an American?

Yes, Angelina Jolie holds American citizenship. As she was born in the United States, she is considered an American citizen birthright.

Q: Does Angelina Jolie have any other nationalities?

In addition to her American citizenship, Angelina Jolie also holds Cambodian citizenship. She obtained this citizenship through her extensive humanitarian work and adoption of her eldest son, Maddox, who was born in Cambodia.

Q: Can Angelina Jolie hold multiple nationalities?

Yes, it is possible for an individual to hold multiple nationalities. This can occur through birthright, descent, or naturalization in different countries.

Angelina Jolie’s nationality is a reflection of her diverse background and global experiences. As an American citizen birth and a Cambodian citizen through adoption, she embodies the concept of a global citizen. Jolie’s ability to connect with people from various cultures and use her platform for positive change has made her an inspiration to many.