What’s 123Movies called now?

123Movies Rebrands as GoMovies: Everything You Need to Know

In the world of online streaming, 123Movies has been a popular name for years, providing users with a vast library of movies and TV shows at their fingertips. However, as the battle against piracy intensifies, the site has undergone a rebranding and is now known as GoMovies. This move aims to keep the platform alive and accessible to its loyal user base while adapting to the ever-changing landscape of online streaming.

What is GoMovies?

GoMovies is the new name for the popular streaming website formerly known as 123Movies. It offers a wide range of movies and TV shows that can be streamed for free, attracting millions of users worldwide. The platform has gained popularity due to its extensive collection, user-friendly interface, and the ability to watch content without the need for registration.

Why did 123Movies change its name to GoMovies?

The rebranding of 123Movies to GoMovies is primarily a strategic move to evade legal actions and domain seizures. Online streaming platforms like 123Movies often face scrutiny from copyright holders and authorities due to the unauthorized distribution of copyrighted content. By changing its name, GoMovies aims to continue providing its services while minimizing the risk of being shut down.

Is GoMovies legal?

GoMovies, like its predecessor 123Movies, operates in a legal gray area. While the platform itself does not host any content, it acts as an aggregator, providing links to various third-party websites that host the movies and TV shows. Streaming or downloading copyrighted content without proper authorization is illegal in many countries. Therefore, users should be cautious and aware of the legal implications when using GoMovies.

What are the alternatives to GoMovies?

If you are looking for alternative streaming platforms, there are several legitimate options available. Popular paid services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu offer a vast library of movies and TV shows for a monthly subscription fee. Additionally, there are legal free streaming platforms like Crackle and Tubi that provide a selection of movies and TV shows supported advertisements.

In conclusion, the rebranding of 123Movies to GoMovies marks a new chapter for the popular streaming platform. While the name may have changed, the essence of the service remains the same – providing users with a convenient way to access a wide range of movies and TV shows. However, it is important to remember the legal implications of streaming copyrighted content and to explore legitimate alternatives for a seamless and worry-free streaming experience.