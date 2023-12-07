Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid: Co-Parenting and Supportive Exes

In the world of Hollywood relationships, it’s not uncommon for things to get messy when a couple breaks up. However, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are proving that exes can still maintain a healthy and supportive dynamic, especially when children are involved.

Both Cooper and Hadid have famous exes – Irina Shayk and Zayn Malik, respectively. While their relationships may have come to an end, the focus for all parties involved is on the happiness and well-being of everyone involved.

According to a source close to the situation, all four celebrities are in a place where they genuinely want each other to be happy and healthy. Cooper, who shares a 6-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine with Shayk, is dedicated to co-parenting and ensuring a positive relationship for the sake of their child.

Similarly, Malik, who shares a 3-year-old daughter named Khai with Hadid, is also prioritizing a good co-parenting relationship with his ex-partner. It’s refreshing to see that despite their high-profile lives, these celebrities are putting their children first and working towards a peaceful coexistence.

In a heartwarming display of support, Shayk was even spotted visiting Cooper’s new food truck venture in South Philly. She brought their daughter along and enjoyed some delicious Philly cheese steak, showing that there is nothing but love between them.

Hadid also showed her support visiting the food truck before Shayk and happily indulging in one of the sandwiches. It’s clear that these two exes are able to put any past issues behind them for the sake of their daughter and can still enjoy each other’s company.

In a world where gossip and drama often dominate headlines, it’s a breath of fresh air to see cooperation and support between former partners. Cooper and Hadid are setting a positive example for co-parenting and reminding us that the best interests of the children should always be the priority, regardless of the status of the relationship.

