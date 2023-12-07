Bradley Cooper’s Food Truck Draws Support from Exes Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid

Summary: Bradley Cooper’s new food truck venture has received support from his exes Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid. Both Shayk and Hadid visited the truck in South Philly in NYC, showing their encouragement for Cooper’s latest business endeavor.

Bradley Cooper’s latest venture, the Danny & Coop food truck, has not only garnered attention from food enthusiasts but also received support from his famous exes, Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid. The actor and director recently teamed up with Danny DiGiampietro, owner of Angelo’s Pizzeria, to launch the new food truck in South Philly.

In a surprising display of camaraderie, Shayk, who shares a 6-year-old daughter with Cooper, was amongst the first customers to visit the food truck. She arrived with their daughter and enjoyed a delicious Philly cheese steak, showing her support for Cooper’s culinary venture.

Hadid, who shares a three-year-old child with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, also made an appearance at the food truck. Arriving an hour before Shayk, she was photographed relishing one of the sandwiches. The presence of both exes at Cooper’s food truck highlights their supportive and amicable relationships with the actor.

Despite the end of their romantic relationships, all parties involved prioritize a healthy co-parenting dynamic and each other’s happiness. According to a source, “Gigi, Bradley, Irina, and Zayn are all in a place where they want each person to be happy and healthy.” This sentiment is further reinforced Shayk and Hadid’s gestures of encouragement towards Cooper’s new business endeavor.

Bradley Cooper’s food truck is quickly gaining popularity, and the visits from his exes have generated positive buzz around the venture. Their supportive actions demonstrate that even after the end of a relationship, it is possible to maintain friendship and admiration for one another’s endeavors.