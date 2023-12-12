Kevin Hart and Chris Rock Join Forces in New Documentary

A highly-anticipated new documentary featuring comedy legends Kevin Hart and Chris Rock is set to make waves on Netflix. Titled “Headliners Only,” the film delves into the lives and careers of both comedians as they candidly share their experiences and rise to fame. Directed Rashidi Natara Harper, the documentary not only explores the individual journeys of Hart and Rock, but it also highlights the unique bond they share as friends.

“Headliners Only” goes beyond the surface level and offers viewers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the lives of these comedy icons. Through personal anecdotes and interviews with their loved ones, including fellow celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld, Tiffany Haddish, and Trevor Noah, the documentary provides a comprehensive view of their careers and the impact they have made in the world of comedy.

Hart and Rock’s friendship, which spans over two decades, serves as the foundation of the film. While they have individually achieved great success, they decided to come together for a joint tour, marking the first time they shared a stage. The documentary captures the excitement and significance of this historic collaboration.

The trailer for “Headliners Only” gives a glimpse into the compelling stories that will be explored in the film. Hart reflects on the convergence of their separate paths at the pinnacle of success, while Rock reminisces about his early days as a hungry teenager, striving to make people laugh.

Netflix subscribers can catch “Headliners Only” exclusively on the streaming platform starting December 12th. Whether it’s on a smartphone, tablet, smart TV, laptop, or streaming device, viewers can enjoy the documentary for a fixed monthly fee. With no additional costs or long-term contracts, it’s an accessible and exciting opportunity to dive into the lives of these two comedic powerhouses.