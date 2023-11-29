Experience the Excitement of L.A. Comic Con 2023!

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend at the L.A. Convention Center as Los Angeles Comic Con returns from December 1st, 2023! With a captivating lineup of over 120,000 fans in attendance, 250+ panel discussions, and more than 800 artists and exhibitors, this year’s event is bound to be an absolute blast. Get the inside scoop on what you can expect from L.A. Comic Con 2023!

Entertainment Stars Galore

Prepare to be star-struck the impressive roster of celebrities who will be attending the event. While we may not be able to share any quotes from them, it’s safe to say that Ahsoka fans will be thrilled to see several stars from the series making appearances. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, and Diana Lee Inosanto will come together to fulfill the dreams of Star Wars fans. And if you’re a Sabine/Shin shipper, you won’t want to miss the duo photo op with Bordizzo and Sakhno!

But that’s not all! Fans of The Boys can meet Erin Moriarty (also known from Jessica Jones) and Karen Fukuhara (who deserves more recognition for her role in Suicide Squad). Additionally, fantasy aficionados can rejoice as stars from Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings reunite. Catch up with the Hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd, or meet a third of the Weasley family with James and Oliver Phelps and Bonnie Wright.

Artists and Creators Unleashed

As always, comic artists and creators will be a major highlight of the convention. This year, prepare to meet visionary talents like Jason Aaron, whose work on Thor comics inspired the blockbuster film Thor: Love and Thunder. Another big name to watch out for is Dan Slott, a creator who has lent his talents to iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, and She-Hulk.

We’re particularly excited about Josie Campbell, head writer on the critically acclaimed series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, as well as the thrilling Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. We can’t help but wonder if Campbell’s influence contributed to the terrifying and action-packed adventures in Camp Cretaceous. Campbell is also the head writer and producer of the newer series My Adventures with Superman, available on Cartoon Network and Max.

Attractions and Enthralling Events

One of the standout highlights of L.A. Comic Con is the collection of major panels taking place on the main stage in the middle of the show floor. This unique setup promises a different experience compared to other conventions. There are also several panel discussions happening in smaller rooms, with one in particular that has us buzzing with excitement.

Join the passionate LEGO® fans in the discussion “Building LEGO® Creations: Talking about MOCing.” This panel, moderated an ambassador from LUGOLA (LEGO® User Group of Los Angeles), will take place on Saturday, December 2nd, from 2:00 to 2:50 PM in Panel Room 405. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, this is the perfect opportunity to learn how to organize your LEGO® bricks, find inspiration, and master the Studs Not On Top (SNOT) technique.

