What year is the last of us 2 set in?

The Last of Us 2: Unveiling the Setting and Answering Your Burning Questions

In the realm of gaming, few titles have captured the hearts and minds of players quite like “The Last of Us.” Developed Naughty Dog, this post-apocalyptic action-adventure game took the industry storm upon its release in 2013. Now, with the highly anticipated sequel, “The Last of Us 2,” fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. One burning question on everyone’s mind is: What year is the game set in?

The Setting:

“The Last of Us 2” is set in a world ravaged a deadly fungal infection that has decimated humanity. The game takes place in the United States, primarily in the state of Washington. Players will navigate through various environments, from overgrown cities to lush forests, as they follow the story of Ellie, the game’s protagonist.

The Year:

“The Last of Us 2” is set five years after the events of the first game. While the original game took place in 2033, the sequel is set in 2038. This time jump allows players to witness the aftermath of the initial outbreak and explore the consequences of the characters’ actions from the previous installment.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need to play the first game to understand the sequel?

A: While playing the first game will undoubtedly enhance your understanding of the sequel’s story and characters, “The Last of Us 2” is designed to be accessible to newcomers as well. The game provides enough context and backstory to ensure an immersive experience for all players.

Q: Will the gameplay be similar to the first game?

A: Yes, “The Last of Us 2” retains the core gameplay mechanics that made its predecessor so beloved. Players can expect a mix of stealth, combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving, all seamlessly integrated into a gripping narrative.

Q: Can I expect the same level of emotional storytelling?

A: Absolutely. Naughty Dog is renowned for its ability to craft emotionally charged narratives, and “The Last of Us 2” is no exception. Prepare yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions as you delve deeper into the lives of Ellie and other characters.

In conclusion, “The Last of Us 2” is set in the year 2038, five years after the events of the first game. With its immersive setting and emotionally gripping storytelling, this highly anticipated sequel is sure to captivate players once again. Whether you’re a fan of the original or new to the series, get ready for an unforgettable journey through a post-apocalyptic world like no other.