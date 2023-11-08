What year is Hocus Pocus 1 set in?

Hocus Pocus, the beloved Halloween-themed comedy film, has captured the hearts of audiences since its release in 1993. The movie, directed Kenny Ortega, follows the misadventures of three witch sisters who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts. However, despite its contemporary setting, the story actually takes place in the year 1693.

In the film, the Sanderson sisters, played Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, are executed for practicing witchcraft in 1693. However, 300 years later, on Halloween night, a teenager named Max inadvertently brings them back to life. With the help of his younger sister Dani, his crush Allison, and a talking cat named Binx, Max must find a way to stop the witches from becoming immortal and causing chaos in Salem once again.

The movie cleverly juxtaposes the historical setting of 1693 with the modern-day world of 1993, creating a delightful blend of comedy, fantasy, and Halloween spirit. The Sanderson sisters’ struggle to adapt to the modern world provides plenty of comedic moments, while the film’s underlying themes of friendship, bravery, and the power of belief resonate with audiences of all ages.

So, while Hocus Pocus may be set in the present day when it was released, its heart lies in the year 1693, where the story truly begins.