What year did Thanksgiving become a US holiday?

In the United States, Thanksgiving is a cherished holiday that brings families and friends together to express gratitude and enjoy a bountiful feast. But have you ever wondered when this beloved tradition officially became a national holiday? Let’s delve into the history of Thanksgiving and discover the year it became a recognized celebration across the United States.

The Origins of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving traces its roots back to the early 17th century when English pilgrims, known as the Pilgrims, settled in Plymouth, Massachusetts. In 1621, after a successful harvest, the Pilgrims held a three-day feast to give thanks for their blessings. This event is often considered the first Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Becomes a National Holiday

While Thanksgiving was celebrated sporadically in various states, it wasn’t until the 19th century that it gained national recognition. In 1863, during the height of the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday. He declared that the last Thursday of November would be a day of “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.”

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why did President Lincoln declare Thanksgiving a national holiday?

A: President Lincoln believed that a national day of thanksgiving would help foster unity and healing during a time of great division in the country.

Q: Did Thanksgiving always fall on the last Thursday of November?

A: No, initially, Thanksgiving was celebrated on the last Thursday of November. However, in 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved it up a week to boost the economy during the Great Depression. In 1941, Congress officially established the fourth Thursday of November as Thanksgiving Day.

Q: Is Thanksgiving only celebrated in the United States?

A: While Thanksgiving is primarily an American holiday, similar celebrations of gratitude and harvest are observed in Canada (on the second Monday of October) and other countries around the world.

In conclusion, Thanksgiving became a national holiday in the United States in 1863, thanks to President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation. Since then, it has become an integral part of American culture, symbolizing gratitude, togetherness, and the spirit of giving.